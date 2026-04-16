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Pop Star Meghan Trainor Cancels Huge Tour Thanks to No Sales: Hasn’t Had a Chart Hit in 10 Years, What Was She Thinking?

By Roger Friedman

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Pop star Meghan Trainor has canceled her big tour for this spring and summer.

I don’t know much about Trainor. She always seemed nice. But she hasn’t had a chart hit in 10 years.

Her biggest hit, “All About the Bass,” came thirteen years ago, in 2014.

Exactly whom did she think was going to fill Madison Square Garden?

You can’t tour without current hits unless you’re a classic rock star. If you do, the venues had better be on the small side.

Apparently, Trainer has a new album coming out April 25th called “Toy With Me.” But she’s already released three singles into the abyss. No one knows any of that happened. If just one had been a big breakout hit, she might have had a chance to hit 5,000 seat theaters.

The singles, by the way, are good. She needs a marketing plan.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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