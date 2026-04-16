Pop Star Meghan Trainor Cancels Huge Tour Thanks to No Sales: Hasn’t Had a Chart Hit in 10 Years, What Was She Thinking?

Pop star Meghan Trainor has canceled her big tour for this spring and summer.

I don’t know much about Trainor. She always seemed nice. But she hasn’t had a chart hit in 10 years.

Her biggest hit, “All About the Bass,” came thirteen years ago, in 2014.

Exactly whom did she think was going to fill Madison Square Garden?

You can’t tour without current hits unless you’re a classic rock star. If you do, the venues had better be on the small side.

Apparently, Trainer has a new album coming out April 25th called “Toy With Me.” But she’s already released three singles into the abyss. No one knows any of that happened. If just one had been a big breakout hit, she might have had a chance to hit 5,000 seat theaters.

The singles, by the way, are good. She needs a marketing plan.