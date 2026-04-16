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Television

NBC Finally Puts “Law & Order: Organized Crime” Out of Its Misery After Five Low Rated, Turbulent Seasons

By Roger Friedman
LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME -- "What Happens in Puglia" Episode 101 -- Pictured: Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler -- (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

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What was evident a long time has come to pass: “Law & Order: Organized Crime” is over.

Five seasons. Five showrunners. And no one knew what this “Law & Order” spin was about.

Chris Meloni played Elliot Stabler from “SVU.” Except now he was involved with chasing down various kinds of Mafia. The whole first season concerned one mobster named Sinatra, played by Dylan McDermott. The whole story was so convoluted and unpleasant that eventually McDermott was moved to another Dick Wolf show, “FBI,” on CBS.

The other storyline was Stabler being unable to express his love for Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson. The romance was written for two year olds. The whole arc was the two of them staring at each other like kids in junior high school.

When one new producer after another didn’t have a clue about the show, they brought in Stabler’s family including the Oscar winning actress Ellen Burstyn as his mother. At that point, “Organized Crime” became a violent soap opera.

In the end, NBC moved “OG” to Peacock to fulfill its series order.

It’s too bad. Dick Wolf is usually more savvy. But his first showrunner, Ilene Chaiken, didn’t even plan the first season until the last minute. I reported at the time that she hadn’t even submitted an outline or scripts. Things just deteriorated after that.

I do think Meloni and everyone else knew it was dead and not coming back then. Meloni has moved on, to an HBO show. There’s been no mention of Stabler on “SVU” in a long time. Will the Benson-Stabler romance ever be consummated? Perhaps, in a nursing home. After all, this has been going on for 25 years.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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