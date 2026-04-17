Mariah Carey Cash Strapped? Performs at Tiffany & Co. Ribbon Cutting in Front of Random Celebs, Unknown Influencers

Next stop: bowling alleys.

I didn’t believe recent reports that Mariah Carey was cash strapped. But she turned up last night singing at a Tiffany & Co. ribbon cutting, their Blue Book launch — not sure what that is.

Random celebrities turned up like Naomi Watts, Teyana Taylor, and Connor Storrie from the “Heated Rivalry” TV show. (His next stop may be a bowling alley, too.)

A lot of the pictures on WireImage are of influencers. Who is Lucky Blue Smith, you might ask? He was Teen Vogue’s “Model of the Moment” in 2015. His wife, Nara Smith, is a “Model and influencer.” GQ says they’ve gone viral. I wish had some penicillin.

Into this frazzled mess came Mariah Carey. She sang four or five songs — to pre-recorded tracks, no band. See below: the crowd had to hushed so she could sing. It was like dinner theater.

Mariah is supposed to be a diva, well above this fray. But times are tough. Her records don’t sell, and her touring is limited to three weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas. She’s trying to unload her massive Tribeca penthouse for $27 million. If Tiffany paid her a million bucks, she probably took it.

Poor Tiffany’s. How times have changed. In the old days, everything they did was an event. Maybe ‘drive-thru’ is coming. And Mariah: time to start clipping coupons.

This is sad: