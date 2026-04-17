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Mariah Carey Cash Strapped? Performs at Tiffany & Co. Ribbon Cutting in Front of Random Celebs, Unknown Influencers

By Roger Friedman
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Mariah Carey attends 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

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Next stop: bowling alleys.

I didn’t believe recent reports that Mariah Carey was cash strapped. But she turned up last night singing at a Tiffany & Co. ribbon cutting, their Blue Book launch — not sure what that is.

Random celebrities turned up like Naomi Watts, Teyana Taylor, and Connor Storrie from the “Heated Rivalry” TV show. (His next stop may be a bowling alley, too.)

A lot of the pictures on WireImage are of influencers. Who is Lucky Blue Smith, you might ask? He was Teen Vogue’s “Model of the Moment” in 2015. His wife, Nara Smith, is a “Model and influencer.” GQ says they’ve gone viral. I wish had some penicillin.

Into this frazzled mess came Mariah Carey. She sang four or five songs — to pre-recorded tracks, no band. See below: the crowd had to hushed so she could sing. It was like dinner theater.

Mariah is supposed to be a diva, well above this fray. But times are tough. Her records don’t sell, and her touring is limited to three weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas. She’s trying to unload her massive Tribeca penthouse for $27 million. If Tiffany paid her a million bucks, she probably took it.

Poor Tiffany’s. How times have changed. In the old days, everything they did was an event. Maybe ‘drive-thru’ is coming. And Mariah: time to start clipping coupons.

This is sad:

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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