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German Pop Group Wants Trump to Stop Using Their Song, “Forever Young,” in Social Media Videos: “Abhor” Trump’s Political Views

By Roger Friedman

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Alphaville, the German pop group, is furious with Donald Trump.

They’re demanding he take down a video from his Truth Social using their song, “Forever Young.”

They say they “abhor” his political views, and prohibit anyone from the Republican Party, starting with him, to use the song in any way.

Alphaville joins scads of musicians who’ve disallowed Trump from using their music in videos or at rallies.

It’s ironic that Alphaville has registered a protest over the song. “Forever Young” is adapted from Bob Dylan’s 1973 song of the same name. Dylan is surely livid over the use himself.

Trump is not forever young, by the way. He turns 80 in June and looks terrible.

PS Yes, Rod Stewart adapted the Dylan song, too.


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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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