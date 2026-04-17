German Pop Group Wants Trump to Stop Using Their Song, “Forever Young,” in Social Media Videos: “Abhor” Trump’s Political Views

Alphaville, the German pop group, is furious with Donald Trump.

They’re demanding he take down a video from his Truth Social using their song, “Forever Young.”

They say they “abhor” his political views, and prohibit anyone from the Republican Party, starting with him, to use the song in any way.

Alphaville joins scads of musicians who’ve disallowed Trump from using their music in videos or at rallies.

It’s ironic that Alphaville has registered a protest over the song. “Forever Young” is adapted from Bob Dylan’s 1973 song of the same name. Dylan is surely livid over the use himself.

Trump is not forever young, by the way. He turns 80 in June and looks terrible.

PS Yes, Rod Stewart adapted the Dylan song, too.



