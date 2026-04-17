Beatles Reunion at Last! Paul and Ringo Duet on McCartney’s New Album, Song Called “Home to Us” Marks First Time Together

At different times, Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have worked together over the years.

I actually saw them perform together in April 2009 at Radio City Music Hall.

Back in the early 70s, Paul contributed a song called “Six O’Clock” to Starr’s famous “Ringo” album.

Now Paul and Ringo will each sing on a new track called “Home to Us” on McCartney’s new album called “The Boys of Dungeon Lane.”

At a special listening session in Los Angeles, Paul addressed the crowd. Per Variety, he said: “It’s a duet. It was really nice, because we’ve never done that. Ringo’s never just taken a duet with one of the Beatles, you know? So, there you go. We had it.”

The producer of the album — coming May 20th — is Andrew Watt, who’s made magic with both the Rolling Stones, and with Elton John and Brandi Carlile. He has a new album coming from the Stones. And Ringo has a new album coming next Friday, produced by T Bone Burnett.

Until then, we have the first single from the album, called “‘Days we Left Behind.” PS I’m surprised no one at the listening session asked Paul why he didn’t include a song called “In Liverpool” on this autobiographical album.