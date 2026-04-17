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Beatles Reunion at Last! Paul and Ringo Duet on McCartney’s New Album, Song Called “Home to Us” Marks First Time Together

By Roger Friedman

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At different times, Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have worked together over the years.

I actually saw them perform together in April 2009 at Radio City Music Hall.

Back in the early 70s, Paul contributed a song called “Six O’Clock” to Starr’s famous “Ringo” album.

Now Paul and Ringo will each sing on a new track called “Home to Us” on McCartney’s new album called “The Boys of Dungeon Lane.”

At a special listening session in Los Angeles, Paul addressed the crowd. Per Variety, he said: “It’s a duet. It was really nice, because we’ve never done that. Ringo’s never just taken a duet with one of the Beatles, you know? So, there you go. We had it.”

The producer of the album — coming May 20th — is Andrew Watt, who’s made magic with both the Rolling Stones, and with Elton John and Brandi Carlile. He has a new album coming from the Stones. And Ringo has a new album coming next Friday, produced by T Bone Burnett.

Until then, we have the first single from the album, called “‘Days we Left Behind.” PS I’m surprised no one at the listening session asked Paul why he didn’t include a song called “In Liverpool” on this autobiographical album.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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