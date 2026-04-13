Pink Comes to New York, Buys a $21.5 Mil Townhouse, Hosts the Tony Awards, But Will She Be the Next Kelly Clarkson?

I ran into the popstar singer Pink last week.

She was a guest at the screening for the new documentary about Lorne Michaels.

Indeed, Pink is so tiny and unassuming that the people around her leaving Alice Tully Hall didn’t who she was at all.

But I did. I reminded her of our first meeting years ago at the (real) Vanity Fair Oscar party. I told her I loved the song, “Try,” and she said, “I didn’t write that one.”

Whoops!

“I’m sorry,” she said. No offense taken at all, I replied. I didn’t realize when we were talking that Pink is my new neighbor in Greenwich Village. I would have welcomed her to the nabe! (She’s in a $21.5 million townhouse, according to the Wall Street Journal. I’m in a writer’s garret.)

So how about hosting the Tony Awards? “I’m very excited,” she said, “I love Broadway.” There are reports her 14 year old daughter wants to be on Broadway, in fact. But there are also reports that Pink could be taking over Kelly Clarkson’s talk show.

How about that?

“I don’t think so,” the charming singer told me. We’ll see.

Anyway, Pink is now perfectly situated in the Village, with a good pizza place at the corner. If she reads this, I recommend Jerri’s drycleaners, and also the Greenwich Village Art Gallery for framing on West 10th. Maybe I’ll see her in the hardware store.

Call me, Pink!