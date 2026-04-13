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Pink Comes to New York, Buys a $21.5 Mil Townhouse, Hosts the Tony Awards, But Will She Be the Next Kelly Clarkson?

By Roger Friedman

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I ran into the popstar singer Pink last week.

She was a guest at the screening for the new documentary about Lorne Michaels.

Indeed, Pink is so tiny and unassuming that the people around her leaving Alice Tully Hall didn’t who she was at all.

But I did. I reminded her of our first meeting years ago at the (real) Vanity Fair Oscar party. I told her I loved the song, “Try,” and she said, “I didn’t write that one.”

Whoops!

“I’m sorry,” she said. No offense taken at all, I replied. I didn’t realize when we were talking that Pink is my new neighbor in Greenwich Village. I would have welcomed her to the nabe! (She’s in a $21.5 million townhouse, according to the Wall Street Journal. I’m in a writer’s garret.)

So how about hosting the Tony Awards? “I’m very excited,” she said, “I love Broadway.” There are reports her 14 year old daughter wants to be on Broadway, in fact. But there are also reports that Pink could be taking over Kelly Clarkson’s talk show.

How about that?

“I don’t think so,” the charming singer told me. We’ll see.

Anyway, Pink is now perfectly situated in the Village, with a good pizza place at the corner. If she reads this, I recommend Jerri’s drycleaners, and also the Greenwich Village Art Gallery for framing on West 10th. Maybe I’ll see her in the hardware store.

Call me, Pink!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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