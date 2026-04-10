Rolling Stones Drop Clip from Exciting New Blues Rocker, “Rough and Twisted,” Dropping Tomorrow with Album News

The Rolling Stones will drop their new blues rocker, “Rough and Twisted,” tomorrow morning at 9:40am Eastern.

Here’s a clip they posted to WhatsApp in a continuous game of social media marketing.

Tomorrow they’ll announce their new album, “Foreign Tongues,” set for a July release.

As I’ve said for days, there’s no tour scheduled. Sorry. Dozens of outlets have taken that news from me without credit.

The riff below is as Mississippi delta as it gets, rough and rowdy, as Bob Dylan would say. Twisted, I hope not!