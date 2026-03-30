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Justin Bieber Played a Private Show Last Night in LA Rehearsal for Coachella: No Past Hits Because of Catalog Sale?

By Roger Friedman

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The big news in LA this weekend was the Paul McCartney shows at the Fonda Theater.

Less glitzy was Justin Bieber rehearsing for Coachella with a private show at the Roxy music club on Sunset Boulevard.

Bieber performed a set of 25 songs, almost all live debuts, with no hits like “Peaches” or “Sorry” or “Love Yourself” or any of the catalog he sold recently for $200 million. He doesn’t own the rights to those songs anymore, and probably doesn’t want to pay for them to be performed. It was all “Swag” material, which should go over like the proverbial lead balloon at Coachella. (There’s nothing better than a pop star’s show with songs no one cares about.)

Strange? Yes. Also Bieber, looking like a scrawny ad for a tattoo parlor, was shirtless. (He always looks like he smells bad.) He brought his cosmetics queen wife Hailey and baby Jack, who is no longer being hidden from photographers.

According to Spotify, Bieber was the 16th most streamed artist this weekend.

Bieber’s Coachella show is April 9th. Last night’s rehearsal was his first real show in four years, not counting his nearly naked turn at the Grammy Awards.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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