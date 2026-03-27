Ryan Gosling Accepts Deidre Hall’s Invitation to Visit “Days of our Lives,” Calls Soap His “OG Acting Inspiration”

Maybe there’s a budding super couple coming to “Days of our Lives.”

The Peacock soap got a shout out from Ryan Gosling this week during an interview for “Project Hail Mary.” He praised star Deidre Hall, especially, for her infamous Satanic possession story line.

Hall responded by inviting Gosling to the set. See below.

Now Ryan has accepted the invite. He says “Days” was his “OG acting inspiration” adding “Not Marlon Brando or On the Waterfront.”

“Days” shoots 10 months in advance. But they’ve got to write Gosling in when he gets there. Maybe he can perform an exorcism!

Follow their thread below: