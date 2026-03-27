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Ryan Gosling Accepts Deidre Hall’s Invitation to Visit “Days of our Lives,” Calls Soap His “OG Acting Inspiration”

By Roger Friedman

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Maybe there’s a budding super couple coming to “Days of our Lives.”

The Peacock soap got a shout out from Ryan Gosling this week during an interview for “Project Hail Mary.” He praised star Deidre Hall, especially, for her infamous Satanic possession story line.

Hall responded by inviting Gosling to the set. See below.

Now Ryan has accepted the invite. He says “Days” was his “OG acting inspiration” adding “Not Marlon Brando or On the Waterfront.”

“Days” shoots 10 months in advance. But they’ve got to write Gosling in when he gets there. Maybe he can perform an exorcism!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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