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Broadway Boffo: Box Office Up by Almost $5 Mil During Spring Break — “Harry Potter” and “Hamilton” Lead, with “Dog Day,” “Giant”

By Roger Friedman

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Last week was pretty, pretty good on Broadway.

Receipts were up almost $5 million thanks in part to school being out in a lot of places.

“Hamilton” and “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” led the way with well with $2.4 mil and $2.6 million respectively.

New plays with big stars really kicked in. “Giant” and “Dog Day Afternoon” did musical like business. John Lithgow is the draw at the former, and Ebon Moss Bachrach and Jon Bernthal are Bear-able at the latter. If you think “Harry Potter” is a hit, former star of the movies Daniel Radcliffe took in $1.3 million for his one man show, “Every Brilliant Thing.”

Of course “The Lion King” and “Wicked” pulled their weight with $2 million apiece.

Things are looking up!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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