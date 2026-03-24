Broadway Boffo: Box Office Up by Almost $5 Mil During Spring Break — “Harry Potter” and “Hamilton” Lead, with “Dog Day,” “Giant”

Last week was pretty, pretty good on Broadway.

Receipts were up almost $5 million thanks in part to school being out in a lot of places.

“Hamilton” and “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” led the way with well with $2.4 mil and $2.6 million respectively.

New plays with big stars really kicked in. “Giant” and “Dog Day Afternoon” did musical like business. John Lithgow is the draw at the former, and Ebon Moss Bachrach and Jon Bernthal are Bear-able at the latter. If you think “Harry Potter” is a hit, former star of the movies Daniel Radcliffe took in $1.3 million for his one man show, “Every Brilliant Thing.”

Of course “The Lion King” and “Wicked” pulled their weight with $2 million apiece.

Things are looking up!