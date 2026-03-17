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Television

Harry Styles Mania Increases “SNL” Ratings But Doesn’t Break Any Records: Comes in Fourth Highest for This Season

By Roger Friedman

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Harry Styles is a pop superstar, but he didn’t do a lot for “SNL.”

As host and musical guest I thought Harry might crack 5 million viewers.

Instead he brought in 4.79 million which wasn’t bad but didn’t break any records.

Harry’s episode ranks 4th so far this season, well behind the Christmas show with Ariana Grande and Cher at 5.4 million.

Still, Harry increased “SNL” from the prior week with Ryan Gosling, which came in at 4.34 million.

Styles’ episode was solid and very funny. But I was surprised by his choice of songs. He didn’t sing his hit, “American Girls.” Neither of the songs he did perform have done much on the charts since the weekend, and his new album has fallen to number 3 behind Bruno Mars.

Overall, “SNL” is having a mid kind of ratings year. But, in season 51, they hang tough. The show will still be going long after we’ve left.

Meantime, “SNL” has launched in the UK. Their first host this Saturday is Tina Fey.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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