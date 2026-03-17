Harry Styles Mania Increases “SNL” Ratings But Doesn’t Break Any Records: Comes in Fourth Highest for This Season

Harry Styles is a pop superstar, but he didn’t do a lot for “SNL.”

As host and musical guest I thought Harry might crack 5 million viewers.

Instead he brought in 4.79 million which wasn’t bad but didn’t break any records.

Harry’s episode ranks 4th so far this season, well behind the Christmas show with Ariana Grande and Cher at 5.4 million.

Still, Harry increased “SNL” from the prior week with Ryan Gosling, which came in at 4.34 million.

Styles’ episode was solid and very funny. But I was surprised by his choice of songs. He didn’t sing his hit, “American Girls.” Neither of the songs he did perform have done much on the charts since the weekend, and his new album has fallen to number 3 behind Bruno Mars.

Overall, “SNL” is having a mid kind of ratings year. But, in season 51, they hang tough. The show will still be going long after we’ve left.

Meantime, “SNL” has launched in the UK. Their first host this Saturday is Tina Fey.