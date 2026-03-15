UPDATING Oscars: Amy Madigan Wins 40 Years After First Nomination, Supporting Actress in “Weapons,” “Demon Hunters” Wins Animated

As expected Amy Madigan won Best Supporting Actor for the movie “Weapons.”

Madigan was last nominated for an Oscar forty years ago, for “Twice in a Lifetime.”

She thanked everyone including her famous actor Ed Harris. Bravo!

Conan O’Brien’s opening was very funny, and trenchant. He played it right, just the right roasting and subtle political jokes.

I needed almost no makeup to play Aunt Gladys. #OSCARS pic.twitter.com/nBaxh7aZnP — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) March 15, 2026

Meantime, “K Pop Demon Hunters” won Best Animated Feature… keep refreshing…