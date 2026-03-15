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Oscars UPDATING: Streisand Steals Show, Sean Penn Wins But Doesn’t Come, Screenplay Wins for “One Battle,” “Sinners”

By Roger Friedman

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Sean Penn didn’t campaign for the Oscar, but he knew he was going to win Best Supporting Actor for “One Battle After Another.”

He did win, but he didn’t show up. Presenter Kieran Culkin said, “Sean Penn couldn’t come tonight, or didn’t want to.”

Paul Thomas Anderson won Best Adapted Screenplay for “One Battle After Another.” Ryan Coogler won Best Original Screenplay for “Sinners.”

Barbra Streisand brought down the house with a tribute to the late Robert Redford. She even sang a bit of “The Way We Were.” There wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

The In Memoriam segment was beautifully executed.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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