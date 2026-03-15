Oscars UPDATING: Streisand Steals Show, Sean Penn Wins But Doesn’t Come, Screenplay Wins for “One Battle,” “Sinners”

Sean Penn didn’t campaign for the Oscar, but he knew he was going to win Best Supporting Actor for “One Battle After Another.”

He did win, but he didn’t show up. Presenter Kieran Culkin said, “Sean Penn couldn’t come tonight, or didn’t want to.”

Paul Thomas Anderson won Best Adapted Screenplay for “One Battle After Another.” Ryan Coogler won Best Original Screenplay for “Sinners.”

Barbra Streisand brought down the house with a tribute to the late Robert Redford. She even sang a bit of “The Way We Were.” There wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

The In Memoriam segment was beautifully executed.

