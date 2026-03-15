Oscars: Michael B. Jordan Tipped by Gambling Sites to Win Best Actor, But Chalamet Opera Controversy Began After Voting Ended

The gambling sites, Polymarket and Kalshi, have put their money on an Oscar for Best Actor.

They’re all in for Michael B. Jordan, star of “Sinners,” which is great.

The money is on Jordan for a lot of good reasons. But the main reason is that Timothee Chalamet made what seemed like disparaging remarks about ballet and opera on a CNN Town Hall with Matthew McConnaughey.

But Chalamet’s derided quotes weren’t unearthed just as voting closed on March 7th. The first report was on March 6th. It seems unlikely that the bulk of voters hadn’t already cast their ballots.

Nearly everyone seems not to get that, which is why Jordan’s stock rose quickly, Before that, Jordan was popular but not the perceived leader of the pack.

Will Chalamet still win? Or will he and Jordan split the vote? That could usher in Wagner Moura, Leonardo DiCaprio, or Ethan Hawke. Best Actor isn’t announced until the last half hour, so that means 10pm on the East Coast.

Check back here during the show to see how things are going