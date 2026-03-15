Janet Jackson Snaps Back at Rumors She Doesn’t Like the “Michael” Movie, or is Mad She’s Not a Character In it

Janet Jackson has snapped back at rumors she’s unhappy with the “Michael” movie.

There have been a couple of anonymous reports that Janet is angry she isn’t a character in Antoine Fuqua’s movie about Michael Jackson, coming in April.

I also read some crazy report that Janet “has no career” and was envious of Michael.

Don’t believe a word of it. Janet loved Michael. She’s also a superstar in her own right.

A lot of people forget that it was John McClain, now a co-executor of Michael’s estate, who set Janet up in her career at A&M Records. The “Control” album was conceived by him with Janet and Jimmy Jam Harris and Terry Lewis. Don’t discount that friendship.

The “Michael” will not be de-railed, folks. It’s going to be a hit. We may have some factual nitpicking, but this is happening.