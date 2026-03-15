Harry Styles Scores on “SNL,” Giving Up Dresses for Tailored Suits, Plus Colin Jost Breaks Out In Parody of Pete Hegseth

Four years ago, Harry Styles was wearing dresses and all kinds of oddball outfits on stage.

No more. Harry, at 32, is now all about tailored suits and ties, trading his downtown androgynous looks for a top executive.

He even mocked the old get ups in a sketch in which the men of “SNL” sported his old costumes while Harry watched with bemusement.

It’s definitely a 180 degree turn for Styles.

The good news is that last night’s show was very good, a real return to form. The whole evening was very funny. Harry excelled in all his sketches.

Styles’ song choices were unexpected. He did not perform his hit, “American Girls,” choosing two other songs from his new album: “Dance No More” and “Coming Up Roses.” The latter number, with whispered delivery. came off very well, I thought.

Still, Styles’ performance didn’t really stimulate singles sales over night. It may be that this new album, “Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally,” is adjusting Harry’s audience in a new direction.

Kudos to Colin Jost, who’s broken out in a characterization of self-parodying portrayal of bombastic lout, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Colin has almost never acted on the show besides co-anchoring “Weekend Update.” He’s such a revelation that now we hope Hegseth doesn’t get fired by Trump. (We do, but you understand.)

Videos below.