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Harry Styles Scores on “SNL,” Giving Up Dresses for Tailored Suits, Plus Colin Jost Breaks Out In Parody of Pete Hegseth

By Roger Friedman

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Four years ago, Harry Styles was wearing dresses and all kinds of oddball outfits on stage.

No more. Harry, at 32, is now all about tailored suits and ties, trading his downtown androgynous looks for a top executive.

He even mocked the old get ups in a sketch in which the men of “SNL” sported his old costumes while Harry watched with bemusement.

It’s definitely a 180 degree turn for Styles.

The good news is that last night’s show was very good, a real return to form. The whole evening was very funny. Harry excelled in all his sketches.

Styles’ song choices were unexpected. He did not perform his hit, “American Girls,” choosing two other songs from his new album: “Dance No More” and “Coming Up Roses.” The latter number, with whispered delivery. came off very well, I thought.

Still, Styles’ performance didn’t really stimulate singles sales over night. It may be that this new album, “Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally,” is adjusting Harry’s audience in a new direction.

Kudos to Colin Jost, who’s broken out in a characterization of self-parodying portrayal of bombastic lout, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Colin has almost never acted on the show besides co-anchoring “Weekend Update.” He’s such a revelation that now we hope Hegseth doesn’t get fired by Trump. (We do, but you understand.)

Videos below.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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