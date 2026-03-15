Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco On “SNL” Parody of Him with Harry Styles and Marcello Hernandez: “Both of them were hilarious”

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco loved his “SNL” parody last night.

Marcello Hernandez played the comic to a ‘t’. Then host Harry Styles joined in, and it was hilarious.

The funniest part for Maniscalco is that he’s been on “SNL” twice, but never as host.

That should be remedied immediately.

He writes on Twitter: “I’ve been on SNL twice now, which sounds impressive until I tell you neither time was as the host. At this point, Harry and Marcello have logged more rehearsal time as me than I have. Both of them were hilarious and absolutely nailed it. Maybe the third time I come in and do it myself.”

The full sketch is below.