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Television

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco On “SNL” Parody of Him with Harry Styles and Marcello Hernandez: “Both of them were hilarious”

By Roger Friedman

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Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco loved his “SNL” parody last night.

Marcello Hernandez played the comic to a ‘t’. Then host Harry Styles joined in, and it was hilarious.

The funniest part for Maniscalco is that he’s been on “SNL” twice, but never as host.

That should be remedied immediately.

He writes on Twitter: “I’ve been on SNL twice now, which sounds impressive until I tell you neither time was as the host. At this point, Harry and Marcello have logged more rehearsal time as me than I have. Both of them were hilarious and absolutely nailed it. Maybe the third time I come in and do it myself.”

The full sketch is below.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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