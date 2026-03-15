Box Office: Pixar’s “Hoppers” Hops to $87 Million, “The Bride!” Heads for Annulment with $2.1 Million — Down 70% from First Weekend

Disney has really rallied with Pixar’s “Hoppers.”

The animated animal-robotics story has soared to $87 million in just 10 (or 11) days.

This is the beginning of a beautiful franchise, with lots of merchandising to add to the bottom line.

Plus, the music comes from Mark Mothersbaugh, of Devo fame. Whip it!

“Hoppers” is probably already the winner of many animation awards next winter. All the main actors, including Piper Curda, can go out and buy houses now.

There are lots of voice actors involved, including Meryl Streep, of all people, who plays the head of the Animal Council. Forget making live action movies– Meryl is all set now!

Meantime, the box office is enduring “Reminders of Him,” which racked up $18.5 million with terrible reviews. The ladies in the South loved it. They liked the rating — NTI– No Thinking Involved. The Colleen Hoover Club scores another victory.

Go figure, right? “Reminders” doesn’t have star or a plausible story or good writing. But “The Bride!” has the best of everything and is a total disaster.

This weekend, the box office fell 70% from nowhere, basically. The take was $2.3 million, which means this film has earned $11.3 million over two weekends. All of its $90 million budget is lost. And no theaters were dropped this weekend. You better bet the coming weekend will see a slash in the number of venues willing to clean up after no one.

Will live action adults ever get it together on screen? Let’s hope this next weekend with Ryan Gosling in “Project Hail Mary.” Great reviews so far, and two weeks in a row of promotion by Gosling on “SNL.”