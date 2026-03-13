Unthinkable: “Access Hollywood” Canceled After 30 Years, Putting Tinsel Town Promotion of Product in Jeopardy

It’s hard to imagine life without “Access Hollywood.”

But NBC Universal has cancelled the show after 30 years. Also gone — and I didn’t know they existed — “Steve Wilkos” and “Karamo.”

“Access” host Mario Lopez is out of work, as well as my old Fox friend Kit Hoover. The two other hosts are Scott Evans, and Zuri Hall.

To quote the great philosophers, that really sucks. I’ll tell you why: “Access Hollywood,” like “Entertainment Tonight,” promotes Hollywood. They’re there to tell the audience what’s new and what’s going on. Without “Access,” the focus switches to non-professionals on social media.

And that really sucks. Already we’ve got premiere audiences composed of influencers paid by the studios to promote their product. It’s a free-for-all. If I were the studio publicists, I’d be angry that “Access” is shutting down. Everyone from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, and NBC itself should be worried.

CBS Paramount-Skydance still produces “ET” and “Inside Edition.” If those go, we’re in trouble. Again, it’s not because those shows are Emmy winners. But their contribution to the Hollywood machine is incalculable.