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Unthinkable: “Access Hollywood” Canceled After 30 Years, Putting Tinsel Town Promotion of Product in Jeopardy

By Roger Friedman

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It’s hard to imagine life without “Access Hollywood.”

But NBC Universal has cancelled the show after 30 years. Also gone — and I didn’t know they existed — “Steve Wilkos” and “Karamo.”

“Access” host Mario Lopez is out of work, as well as my old Fox friend Kit Hoover. The two other hosts are Scott Evans, and Zuri Hall.

To quote the great philosophers, that really sucks. I’ll tell you why: “Access Hollywood,” like “Entertainment Tonight,” promotes Hollywood. They’re there to tell the audience what’s new and what’s going on. Without “Access,” the focus switches to non-professionals on social media.

And that really sucks. Already we’ve got premiere audiences composed of influencers paid by the studios to promote their product. It’s a free-for-all. If I were the studio publicists, I’d be angry that “Access” is shutting down. Everyone from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, and NBC itself should be worried.

CBS Paramount-Skydance still produces “ET” and “Inside Edition.” If those go, we’re in trouble. Again, it’s not because those shows are Emmy winners. But their contribution to the Hollywood machine is incalculable.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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