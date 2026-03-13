Box Office: “The Bride!” Keeps All Its Theaters Even Though They’re Empty, New Colleen Hoover Panned But Makes $1.9 Mil

We thought “The Bride!” was already in the Dominican Republic getting a divorce.

But Warner Bros. is keeping Maggie Gyllenhaal’s flop in theaters, no cuts, even though they’re empty.

Whoops! “The Bride!” made $370,000 yesterday. It still hasn’t passed $9 million after a week! All those empty rooms — maybe they can just show Tiny Toons instead. Crazy!

Meantime, the latest adaptation of one of Colleen Hoover’s terrible novels has been panned by reviewers. “Reminders of Him” is “rotten” on Rotten Tomatoes with 59%. But fans of the book scurried into theaters last night for $1.9 million.

The rating would be less if RT bloggers committed to their reviews. One called “Reminders” “Temu Nicholas Sparks,” gave it a B minus, but a ‘fresh’ tomato. Huh? What?

Will more people be coming? Or will this be Remainders of Him? We’ll have to see…

PS “Melania” has moved down to number 8 on the Amazon Top movies list.