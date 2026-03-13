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Box Office: “The Bride!” Keeps All Its Theaters Even Though They’re Empty, New Colleen Hoover Panned But Makes $1.9 Mil

By Roger Friedman

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We thought “The Bride!” was already in the Dominican Republic getting a divorce.

But Warner Bros. is keeping Maggie Gyllenhaal’s flop in theaters, no cuts, even though they’re empty.

Whoops! “The Bride!” made $370,000 yesterday. It still hasn’t passed $9 million after a week! All those empty rooms — maybe they can just show Tiny Toons instead. Crazy!

Meantime, the latest adaptation of one of Colleen Hoover’s terrible novels has been panned by reviewers. “Reminders of Him” is “rotten” on Rotten Tomatoes with 59%. But fans of the book scurried into theaters last night for $1.9 million.

The rating would be less if RT bloggers committed to their reviews. One called “Reminders” “Temu Nicholas Sparks,” gave it a B minus, but a ‘fresh’ tomato. Huh? What?

Will more people be coming? Or will this be Remainders of Him? We’ll have to see…

PS “Melania” has moved down to number 8 on the Amazon Top movies list.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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