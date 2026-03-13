Barack Obama Making Guest Appearance in New Larry David Historical Satire Series That Will Co-Star “Curb” Actors

Our favorite president, Barack Obama, is really getting into show business.

Obama will make a guest appearance in an episode of Larry David’s new limited HBO series, “Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America.”

The series, an historical satire about the US’s 250 years, is coincidentally produced by Higher Ground, Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company.

Featured actors are Bill Hader and Kathryn Hahn will play Abraham Lincoln and Mary Todd Lincoln, Jon Hamm and Sean Hayes will play the Wright brothers and David and Jerry Seinfeld will play Lewis and Clark. Vince Vaughn will also guest star.

Of course, “Curb” star Cheryl Hines will not be in the series. But Jeff Garlin and Susie Essman are definitely in, and maybe Richard Kind.

It’s unknown who Obama will play, or if this will launch an acting career. I do smell a guest Emmy award in his future!