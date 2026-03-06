Friday, March 6, 2026
Magician Copperfield Makes $50 Million a Year But His Philanthropy is His Biggest Illusion: Just 4 Grants Totaling $30,000 in The Last 5 Years

By Roger Friedman

David Copperfield has made at least a billion dollars over the last 25 years.

You’d think there would be a Copperfield Wing at a Las Vegas hospital. Or a museum. A fund for education.

But a look on GuideStar.org shows just one tax free entity in his name. Project Magic Fund is supposed to use magic to help people with “physical, psychological and social disabilities.”

But according to GuideStar, “David Copperfield’s Project Magic Fund Inc has made 4 grants to 3 recipients totaling $30,100 over the most recent 5 years of available data.”

In 2001, Copperfield claimed $226,529 in fair market value of the Project Magic Fund. According to the Form 990 filed every year, he often adds a small amount just to make it seem like Project Magic Fund. In 2023, total revenue was $50. Copperfield pays an accountant and distributes about $1,400 annually. Otherwise, Project Magic is a shell operation. It does nothing. The current net balance is $123,787.

Meanwhile, Copperfield owns a chain of islands in the Caribbean, and has spent a great deal of time in the last few years fending off accusations of sexual impropriety and rape. He owns a $20 mil-plus mansion in Vegas, and an abandoned $7.4 million penthouse in New York.

On April 30th, he will cash in his Vegas chips and end a 25 year run at the MGM Grand. He’s leaving money on the table — three months of sold out shows that are being cancelled and presumably refunded.

