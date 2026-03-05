LIVE: Elvis Costello, Linda Perry, Susannah Hoffs, Warren Haynes Open 10th Annual Love Rocks Show With a Bang

Live right at Veeps.com — Love Rocks 10th annual concert to benefit Gods Love We Deliver.

Already Trombone Shorty, Jon Batiste and the Preservation Hall Band, Elvis Costello, Susannah Hoffs, and Linda Perry have completely wowed the sold out audience.

Buy a $24.99 ticket for virtual watching. The sound is amazing. Elvis opened with “Pump it Up” with Trombone Shorty, and “What’s So Funny ‘Bout Peace Love and Understanding” — best versions ever.

Will Lee of “Letterman” and Fab Faux is running the four star band.

keep refreshing…