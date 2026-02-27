Exclusive: Jeffrey Epstein Signed Up for Bizarre Alternative Cancer Hospital Whose Contract Warned About “Substantive Evil”

Jeffrey Epstein, of course, even in death is Public Enemy Number 1.

But when it came to his own health, he was kinda crazy. Epstein was obsessed with cancer — discussing it in emails, funding research, discussing other people’s diagnoses. In 2014 he wrote in an email: “why does solitary confinement make you crazy, what is the good that cancer does. ?”

In 2016, according to many emails found in his files, Epstein must have thought he was having a health scare. It wasn’t his first. From reading the files, he was definitely a hypochondriac. He also had a lot of STDs, that’s for sure, and several skin cancer alerts.

But when Epstein thought he might have cancer he instructed his assistant, Lesley Groff, to arrange for an online appointment with the very alternative Cancer Center for Healing in Irvine, California run by a Dr. Leigh Erin Connealy. He was interested in something called Oncoblot — an online evaluation to detect early cancer — that wouldn’t require his physical presence at their offices in Irvine, California.

His assistant Lesley Groff wrote to Epstein’s closest confidante, Dr. Eva Andersson Dubin — whose breast cancer center he’d underwritten at New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital — on May 3, 2016: “I have actually found a way for Jeffrey to become an ‘online patient’.”

For a month starting in mid May 2016, Epstein’s assistants negotiated a Skype appointment with a doctor at the Cancer Center rather than just go a few blocks away on the upper East Side to the famed and respected Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital for Cancer.

But before Epstein could even talk to the west coast doctors, he had to sign a very weird membership agreement that warns about “substantive evil.”

Everything about the contract is far more unusual and secretive than going to even a concierge doctor. The third paragraph reads:

“IT IS HEREBY Declared that we are exercising our right of “freedom

of association” as guaranteed by the 1st and 14th Amendments of the US Constitution and equivalent provisions of the various State Constitutions. This means that our association activities are restricted to the private domain only.” (See the Memorandum of Understanding below.)

Ordinarily the Cancer Center for Healing charged a one time $1,000 membership fee, but on Epstein’s copy of contract the amount is crossed out.

All of this was tacitly approved by Epstein’s close friend, Eva Andersson Dubin, a breast cancer specialist whose life and work he’d been supporting for years — from the time she was one of his “girls” through her medical education and marriage to billionaire Glen Dubin.

Even Epstein questioned the initial approach, asking Dubin in an email, “Is this for cancer patients?”

For a month, until mid June, the Epstein office and the Cancer Center went back and forth even after Epstein signed the agreement. We don’t know what happened but it’s possible he got cold feet or backed out because the trail of emails stops there. At one point, the Center demand a cancelled appointment fee for missing all of dates that were set up.

It’s possible that Epstein and his team caught wind of the many complaints against Connealy (she did not return my call or email today). In 2017, the California Medical Board charged Connealy with unprofessional conduct related to her management of two patients.

The complaint, according to reports, claimed that she failed to properly investigate symptoms that could have indicated cancer. In one case, a patient’s uterine cancer went undiagnosed until they consulted a different doctor; in another, Connealy prescribed estrogen despite an undiagnosed breast lump that persisted for months.

Two years after Epstein’s encounter with Connealy, the doctor turned up on a website called Quackwatch.com.

Ultimately, Epstein returned to his own doctor, celebrity urologist Dr. Harry Fisch from New York Hospital-Cornell Weill. Fisch makes dozens of appearances in the Epstein files. Epstein treats him to a lot of gifts including haircuts with Frederic Fekkai. Epstein’s assistant emails her boss saying Fisch thanks him for the haircut. “And it doesn’t even make him look gay,” she said.

As for the cancer scare, Epstein copies himself in an email in October 2016: “and cancer probably isn’t even a real thing.”

One other note: reading the files, it’s hard to imagine that Eva Dubin has escaped deeper scrutiny or had her situation changed at Mt. Sinai Hospital. She’s in thousands of emails. She’s constantly sending her young children around town in Epstein’s chauffeured limo. There isn’t a part of his life she’s not involved in, including participating in the mini-hotel Epstein ran at 301 East 66th St. for his “friends.”

Here’s the most interesting part of the agreement Epstein signed with the Cancer Center for Healing. Check the last couple of lines — “clear and present danger of substantive evil as determined by the Association.”