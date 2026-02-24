U2’s Video for New Song with Ed Sheeran Is Set to Clips from Short Doc About Ukrainian Soldiers Fighting on 4th Anniversary of War

U2 has released a video to go with their new song, “Yours Eternally.”

The footage is from Ilya Mikhaylus’s documentary about Ukrainian soldiers fighting the Russians on the 4th anniversary of Putin and Trump’s war.

The record features Ed Sheeran and Taras Topolia, but it’s very U2. “Yours Eternally” comes from the band’s new EP, “Days of Ash,” currently number 1 on iTunes.

Kudos to U2 for making music meaningful in this wretched time.

