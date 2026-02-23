Monday, February 23, 2026
Donate
CelebrityMusicTelevision

Harry Styles to Host and Be Musical Guest on “SNL” Week After New Album Release on March 14th

By Roger Friedman

Share

We’re about to have a Harry Styles apocalypse!

The pop star will host and be musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” on March 14th.

That’s eight days after the release of his new album, “Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally.”

By that time, the album will presumably be a massive hit.

So far, the first single, “Aperture,” hasn’t done much. But the album is sure to be loaded with hit singles.

For Lorne Michaels and “SNL,” this is a big deal. Styles’ appearance should increase the ratings and the season average by leaps and bounds! When he hosted in 2019, his episode got 3.9 million viewers. But his career has skyrocketed since then, so this should be more in the 6 to 7 mil range.

Here’s Harry’s monologue from 6 years ago:

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com