Harry Styles to Host and Be Musical Guest on “SNL” Week After New Album Release on March 14th

We’re about to have a Harry Styles apocalypse!

The pop star will host and be musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” on March 14th.

That’s eight days after the release of his new album, “Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally.”

By that time, the album will presumably be a massive hit.

So far, the first single, “Aperture,” hasn’t done much. But the album is sure to be loaded with hit singles.

For Lorne Michaels and “SNL,” this is a big deal. Styles’ appearance should increase the ratings and the season average by leaps and bounds! When he hosted in 2019, his episode got 3.9 million viewers. But his career has skyrocketed since then, so this should be more in the 6 to 7 mil range.

Here’s Harry’s monologue from 6 years ago:

