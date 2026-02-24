Tuesday, February 24, 2026
RIP Robert Carradine, 71, of Famous Acting Family: Niece Martha Plimpton Says “My Uncle Bobby was the best one of all 8 brothers”

By Roger Friedman

Actor Robert Carradine has died at 71 after a twenty year battle with bipolar. His brother, Keith, says he took his own life.

Bobby Carradine starred in the “Revenge of the Nerds” movies and the “Lizzie McGuire” TV series with Hilary Duff. She says: “This one hurts. It’s really hard to face this reality about an old friend…I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering. My heart aches for him, his family, and everyone who loved him.”

Carradine came from a famous acting family. His brother, Keith, was the star of “Nashville” and many other projects. David Carradine of “KunG Fu” fame, killed himself by accident via asphyxiation.

Up until a couple of weeks ago, Robert Carrradine was posting video podcasts in which he interviewed lots of friends and actors. He looked happy, but that’s what bipolar depression is. Terrible, tragic.

Keith’s daughter, famous actress Martha Plimpton posted this to Instagram:

“My Uncle Bobby was the best one of all 8 brothers; blood, adopted, and step. Out of all of them, he was the absolute best. He was the one who cuddled me when I came to visit my father in LA for the first time at 8 or 9 years old. He cuddled and kidded me for being the only Carradine from New York. “Come ova hee-ah! Maw-thuh! Get ova hee-uh!” He did a terrible New York accent. I was an alien and Bobby joshed me about it, and I adored him for it.

Also, he was the best actor of the bunch. By a THOUSAND MILES. Don’t believe me? Just watch him. In The Cowboys, his first movie with John Wayne. Or in The Big Red One. Or in Coming Home. He’s honestly, in fact, the best actor of all of them. And I think I know why. Because he was KIND. He had inherent KINDNESS in him. He was dear, and loving, and nonjudgmental. And he loved honestly. He made mistakes like anyone else, like any human. But he never lost his decency, or his heart.

I love you, Bobby. You made my world happier. I will miss you enormously.”

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards.

