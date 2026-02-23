Estate of Isaac Hayes Says Suit Filed Against Trump Over Song “Hold On I’m Coming” is Resolved: “Protecting Intellectual Property”

A lot of musicians have been angry with Donald Trump for using their songs at his campaign rallies.

None was madder than Isaac Hayes III, whose late father, the R&B legend and Oscar winner Isaac Hayes, co-wrote the Sam & Dave hit, “Hold On, I’m Coming.”

The Hayes Estate sued Trump over use of the song and did not back down. Now it seems the lawsuit has been resolved. It seems as though Trump forked over some money. I’m sure Trump won’t be using that song again, and maybe this will discourage him from appropriating other music.

The Estate says:

“The Hayes family and the Estate of Isaac Hayes, Jr. announce that the lawsuit filed against Donald John Trump and Donald J. Trump for President 2024, Inc., regarding their use of “Hold On, I’m Comin” has been mutually resolved, and we are satisfied with the outcome.

“This resolution represents more than the conclusion of a legal matter. It reaffirms the importance of protecting intellectual property rights and copyrights, especially as they relate to legacy, ownership, and the responsible use of creative works.

“Isaac Hayes, Jr. dedicated his life to his craft, and his contributions to music and culture carry enduring value. As stewards of his legacy, we remain committed to ensuring that his work is respected and properly protected.

“We are proud that this matter has helped further a broader conversation surrounding intellectual property rights and the obligation to honor creators and their estates. Protecting ownership is not only about the past, it is about preserving dignity, value, and accountability for future generations.”