Monday, February 23, 2026
Donate
CelebrityLawMusicPolitics

Estate of Isaac Hayes Says Suit Filed Against Trump Over Song “Hold On I’m Coming” is Resolved: “Protecting Intellectual Property”

By Roger Friedman

Share

A lot of musicians have been angry with Donald Trump for using their songs at his campaign rallies.

None was madder than Isaac Hayes III, whose late father, the R&B legend and Oscar winner Isaac Hayes, co-wrote the Sam & Dave hit, “Hold On, I’m Coming.”

The Hayes Estate sued Trump over use of the song and did not back down. Now it seems the lawsuit has been resolved. It seems as though Trump forked over some money. I’m sure Trump won’t be using that song again, and maybe this will discourage him from appropriating other music.

The Estate says:

“The Hayes family and the Estate of Isaac Hayes, Jr. announce that the lawsuit filed against Donald John Trump and Donald J. Trump for President 2024, Inc., regarding their use of “Hold On, I’m Comin” has been mutually resolved, and we are satisfied with the outcome.

“This resolution represents more than the conclusion of a legal matter. It reaffirms the importance of protecting intellectual property rights and copyrights, especially as they relate to legacy, ownership, and the responsible use of creative works.

“Isaac Hayes, Jr. dedicated his life to his craft, and his contributions to music and culture carry enduring value. As stewards of his legacy, we remain committed to ensuring that his work is respected and properly protected.

“We are proud that this matter has helped further a broader conversation surrounding intellectual property rights and the obligation to honor creators and their estates. Protecting ownership is not only about the past, it is about preserving dignity, value, and accountability for future generations.”

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com