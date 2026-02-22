UPDATING BAFTA AWARDS: “One Battle” Wins Best Picture, Sean Penn Surprise Best Supporting Actor, But No Timothee Chalamet

The BAFTA Awards produced some surprises for Oscar hopefuls.

The Brits went big time for “One Battle After Another,” giving it Best Director and Adapted Screenplay for Paul Thomas Anderson, plus Best Editing and Cinematography.

The surprise was Sean Penn winning Best Supporting Actor. He hasn’t won anything during awards season, and didn’t make the trip to London.

The other big surprise of the event was Timothee Chalamet not winning Best Actor for “Marty Supreme.” An odds on favorite, Chalamet lost to British actor to Robert Aramayo, for the indie movie “I Swear.” Aramayp comes from “Game of Thrones” and the TV version of “Lord of the Rings.”

Another curve ball was Best Supporting Actress going to Wunmi Mosaku for “Sinners.” So far the race has been between Amy Madigan and Teyana Taylor, although Mosaku has been picking up steam.

The BAFTAs also gave Irish actress Jessie Buckley Best Actress for “Hamnet.” Her Oscar chances have significantly increased. Ironically, her real competition is and was Rose Byrne, also Irish, for “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.”

An historic moment for BAFTA, too: “Sinners” director Ryan Coogler won Best Original Screenplay, making him the first Black man or woman to win that award at BAFTA. Yes, it’s 2026.

What does this mean for the Oscars? “One Battle” is the favorite to win Best Picture, Director, and Adapted Screenplay. Can Penn win, too, now? What about Taylor? And can Chalamet still win Best Actor? Yes to all those questions.

If only the Oscar were being held next Sunday instead of in three weeks.