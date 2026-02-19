Thursday, February 19, 2026
Former Prince Andrew Arrested On His Birthday Over Epstein Revelations: Biggest Scandal in Modern Royal History

By Roger Friedman

Former Prince Andrew, who once rode high as a member of the royal family, has been arrested.

King Charles’s brother, the son of Queen Elizabeth II, was finally taken in by the law over his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein.

According to CNN and other reports, Andrew was arrested while celebrating his 66th birhtday.

The arrest is the front page of every British newspaper. Buckingham Palace has done everything possible to distance itself from Andrew, stripping him of all royal affiliations and kicking him out of several homes. They obviously knew this was coming, and publicly supported the police department to do what they must.

Is it enough to save the monarchy? This is seismic. It’s historic and unprecedented. We don’t even know the extent of the damage yet.

According to The Guardian UK:

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Here is the statement in full:

As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.

The man remains in police custody at this time. We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court.

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: ‘Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office. It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence. ‘We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.’

