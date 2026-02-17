Bruce Springsteen Doubles Down Against Trump with “No Kings: Land of Hope and Dreams” Tour This Spring, Many NY Area Shows

Yay!

Bruce Springsteen is not shying away from criticizing Donald Trump.

Bruce’s new tour is called “No Kings Land of Hope and Dreams.” It starts in April with the E Street Band and it’s going to be a banger.

The “No Kings” part should be a signal that Bruce will be speaking out against Trump just as he did in the UK last year. Trump will not be able to claim Springsteen has gone abroad to protest this insane and illegal presidency. He’s going to do it right here.

There are many dates in the New York area, and all the shows are in places where Bruce’s politics will be appreciated.

Bruce says: “We will be rocking your town in celebration and in defense of America — American democracy, American freedom, our American Constitution and our sacred American dream — all of which are under attack by our wannabe king and his rogue government in Washington, D.C. Everyone, regardless of where you stand or what you believe in, is welcome — so come on out and join the United Free Republic of E Street Nation for an American spring of Rock ‘n’ Rebellion! I’ll see you there!”