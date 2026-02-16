Monday, February 16, 2026
Springsteen: Big Announcement May Be Coming Tomorrow for Album, Tour Plus Little Steven Showcases Hot Brazilian Band This Week in NYC

By Roger Friedman

It’s a busy week for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.

The drums are pounding — and of course, they’re played by Max Weinberg.

Seems that Bruce may be announcing a new album tomorrow, along with a tour.

Fantastic! Bruce never rests, and why should he? The live performance arena needs him now. The only other big act scheduled for this spring is Harry Styles, which is mostly a sit down residency at Madison Square Garden.

Meantime, E Street Band leader Little Steven van Zandt has his production going in this week.

Stevie is presenting Brazilian band BANDA AL9 on Thursday at the fabled Cutting Room on East 32nd St. Their song, “She Can Do It All” is getting heavy airplay on Stevie’s Underground Radio on Sirius. On Wednesday, the band will do a live show on Sirius, too!

PS I always say this, but I’m an Underground Radio addict. Channel 21 on Sirius. You can listen for hours to one gem after another, a rare mix of soul and rock and roll and everything in between — the radio used to be!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

