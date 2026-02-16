Springsteen: Big Announcement May Be Coming Tomorrow for Album, Tour Plus Little Steven Showcases Hot Brazilian Band This Week in NYC

It’s a busy week for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.

The drums are pounding — and of course, they’re played by Max Weinberg.

Seems that Bruce may be announcing a new album tomorrow, along with a tour.

Fantastic! Bruce never rests, and why should he? The live performance arena needs him now. The only other big act scheduled for this spring is Harry Styles, which is mostly a sit down residency at Madison Square Garden.

Meantime, E Street Band leader Little Steven van Zandt has his production going in this week.

Stevie is presenting Brazilian band BANDA AL9 on Thursday at the fabled Cutting Room on East 32nd St. Their song, “She Can Do It All” is getting heavy airplay on Stevie’s Underground Radio on Sirius. On Wednesday, the band will do a live show on Sirius, too!

PS I always say this, but I’m an Underground Radio addict. Channel 21 on Sirius. You can listen for hours to one gem after another, a rare mix of soul and rock and roll and everything in between — the radio used to be!