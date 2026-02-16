Savannah Guthrie Family — All of Them — Declared Not Suspects in Kidnapping by Sheriff

All of Nancy Guthrie’s relatives have been ruled out as suspects in her kidnapping.
This announcement includes Nancy’s son in law, Tommaso Cioni, who was being tried and convicted in the court of public opinion.
Th
Share
All of Nancy Guthrie’s relatives have been ruled out as suspects in her kidnapping.
This announcement includes Nancy’s son in law, Tommaso Cioni, who was being tried and convicted in the court of public opinion.
Th
Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you
Read more