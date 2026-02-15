Sunday, February 15, 2026
Hollywood Publisher Penske’s Lawsuit: “Google has shattered the longstanding bargain that allows the open internet to exist”

By Roger Friedman

In the last week, Google has screwed with the algorithm once again, cutting traffic to websites. The company’s monopoly based wholesale destruction continues.

It hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Google expert gadfly Barry Schwartz posted about it today. (See below.) He writes: “Google Search ranking volatility is still incredibly heated, even more so – this has been really hard on site owners.”

Penske Media — owner of Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, and many other publications — is suing Google. In their complaint they write: “Google has shattered the longstanding bargain that allows the open internet to exist.”

Another expert in the field, Jason Klint, writes: “Super smart filing in Penske v Google: For decades, search operated on a “fundamental fair exchange.” – crawl publisher content -> send traffic back to us. – the filing argues Google has shattered that bargain. Now it’s give us your content for AI… or lose traffic from us…”

Again, see below.

Thank goodness publishers like Penske Media are standing up to this bullshit. There are days I could write about a nuclear explosion and Google would bury it under dry cleaner recommendations.

If you’re having similar issues, please email me at showbiz411@gmail.com

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

