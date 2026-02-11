UPDATE: Man Questioned by Police in Nancy Guthrie Case Released — Back to Square One (See Video), Door Dash Responds

UPDATED: The man questioned by police has been released. The kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie is back to square one.

Carlos, who didn’t want to give a last name, was a Door Dash driver. He explains in the video below what happened.

Meantime, Door Dash has issued this statement: “We are urgently investigating reports that an individual detained in relation to the Nancy Guthrie case was a delivery driver. We have reached out to law enforcement and are ready to support their critical investigation in any way we can. Like tens of millions around the world, our hearts are with the Guthrie family during this heart-wrenching time.”