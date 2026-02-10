Tuesday, February 10, 2026
Donate
SportsTelevision

Super Bowl 60 Ratings: 125 Mil Watched, Rose to 137.8 Mil During 2nd Quarter, Bad Bunny Broke Records at Half Time

By Roger Friedman

Share

Sunday’s Super Bowl was the second highest watched in history.

NBC says during the 2nd quarter, the Seahawks-Patriots Game reached a peak of 137.8 million viewers.

The result was Bad Bunny and friends set records for the most watched half time show ever.

The overall average for the entire presentation was 125 million. After Bad Bunny, some fans tuned out because the game was not exciting.

The Seahawks won the game. But Bad Bunny won the night. His record sales spiked like crazy. He has 18 singles on the iTunes top 100, and 8 albums on the iTunes album list including number 1.

One of the albums is an EP just of his halftime set. Everyone is downloading that one.

On Spotify’s top 50, Bad Bunny has the top 9 singles plus another dozen or so.

On Friday we will see the total numbers for records sold, and it will be huge.

So yeah, Donald Trump said no one liked or understood the halftime show, that no one speaks Spanish and the whole thing was “disgusting.”

Maybe if Trump ever visits Puerto Rico again (he won’t) Bad Bunny can throw paper towels at him — what Trump when he was there last for hurricane relief efforts.

Winner: Bad Bunny
Loser: Donald Trump

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com