Super Bowl 60 Ratings: 125 Mil Watched, Rose to 137.8 Mil During 2nd Quarter, Bad Bunny Broke Records at Half Time

Sunday’s Super Bowl was the second highest watched in history.

NBC says during the 2nd quarter, the Seahawks-Patriots Game reached a peak of 137.8 million viewers.

The result was Bad Bunny and friends set records for the most watched half time show ever.

The overall average for the entire presentation was 125 million. After Bad Bunny, some fans tuned out because the game was not exciting.

The Seahawks won the game. But Bad Bunny won the night. His record sales spiked like crazy. He has 18 singles on the iTunes top 100, and 8 albums on the iTunes album list including number 1.

One of the albums is an EP just of his halftime set. Everyone is downloading that one.

On Spotify’s top 50, Bad Bunny has the top 9 singles plus another dozen or so.

On Friday we will see the total numbers for records sold, and it will be huge.

So yeah, Donald Trump said no one liked or understood the halftime show, that no one speaks Spanish and the whole thing was “disgusting.”

Maybe if Trump ever visits Puerto Rico again (he won’t) Bad Bunny can throw paper towels at him — what Trump when he was there last for hurricane relief efforts.

Winner: Bad Bunny

Loser: Donald Trump

