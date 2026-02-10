FBI Releases Pictures of Masked Man in Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping 10 Days Into Investigation: Better Late Than Never

At last, some movement forward.
The FBI has released pictures of a masked man thought to be involved in the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie.
It’s been 10 days since the kidnapping and this is first evidence we’ve seen.
Many questions remain: was this a targeted abduction? A home invasion gone wrong? Is Nancy Guthrie still alive?
New images in the search for Nancy Guthrie:
Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost,… pic.twitter.com/z5WLgPtZpT
— FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 10, 2026