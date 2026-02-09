Paul Simon, Elvis Costello, Nile Rodgers, Mary J Blige, Hozier, Jon Batiste Headline 10th Anniversary “Love Rocks”

Believe it or not, we are at the 10th anniversary of Love Rocks.

This is the annual monster show put on to raise money for God’s Love We Deliver. This year’s show is set for March 3rd at the Beacon Theater.

Producers Greg Williamson, Nicole Rechter and John Varvatos have assembled an amazing talent roster that includes Paul Simon, Elvis Costello, Mary J. Blige, Billy F Gibbons, Goo Goo Dolls, Hozier, Jon Batiste, Linda Perry, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Susanna Hoffs, Trombone Shorty, and Warren Haynes.

If that’s not enough, JB Smoove, Jeff Ross, Julianne Moore, Paul Shaffer, Whoopi Goldberg, and Zarna Garg will make appearances on stage.

Usually Bill Murray comes, too, so we’ll see if he’s a surprise guest.

Bloomberg Philanthropies underwrites the night.

Here’s the link to read more about Love Rocks and buy tickets that will sell out in two minutes.

Just a note because Greg Williamson and John Varvatos came up with this idea a decade ago and it’s been a huge success. Congrats to them!