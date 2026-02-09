Monday, February 9, 2026
Paul Simon, Elvis Costello, Nile Rodgers, Mary J Blige, Hozier, Jon Batiste Headline 10th Anniversary “Love Rocks”

By Roger Friedman

Believe it or not, we are at the 10th anniversary of Love Rocks.

This is the annual monster show put on to raise money for God’s Love We Deliver. This year’s show is set for March 3rd at the Beacon Theater.

Producers Greg Williamson, Nicole Rechter and John Varvatos have assembled an amazing talent roster that includes Paul Simon, Elvis Costello, Mary J. Blige, Billy F Gibbons, Goo Goo Dolls, Hozier, Jon Batiste, Linda Perry, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Susanna Hoffs, Trombone Shorty, and Warren Haynes.

If that’s not enough, JB Smoove, Jeff Ross, Julianne Moore, Paul Shaffer, Whoopi Goldberg, and Zarna Garg will make appearances on stage.

Usually Bill Murray comes, too, so we’ll see if he’s a surprise guest.

Bloomberg Philanthropies underwrites the night.

Here’s the link to read more about Love Rocks and buy tickets that will sell out in two minutes.

Just a note because Greg Williamson and John Varvatos came up with this idea a decade ago and it’s been a huge success. Congrats to them!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

