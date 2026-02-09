Tuesday, February 10, 2026
Music

Kid Rock Rebrands as Robert Ritchie, Gets Number 1 Song on iTunes from Cover of 2021 Country Hit By Adding Jesus to the Lyrics

By Roger Friedman

I’ve told you before, Kid Rock is not stupid. Or exactly what he seems to be.

The whole redneck thing is a cleverly designed act to bring in right wing, Christian fans.

Sunday night, Kid Rock headlined the Turning Point alternative Super Bowl show and everyone mocked him, even me.

What we didn’t know was that he had other things in mind besides Bad Bunny and Donald Trump. He used the Turning Point show to rebrand himself and release new music. And it worked.

On the show, Kid Rock rebranded under his real name, Robert Ritchie. He also performed a cover of Cody Johnson’s 2021 country hit, “Til You Can’t” with strings and orchestration. It was all designed a while ago. When the show was over, Kid Rock dropped the single. And now it’s number on iTunes.

Kid Rock, aka Ritchie, hasn’t had a hit like this in decades. But he played off the Charlie Kirk audience for himself.

“Til You Want” by Cody Johnson was just a good country song about nostalgia for simpler times. Ritchie added lyrics about Jesus, turning the song into a Christian plea for the old days. It was a good move. Now his version and Johnson’s are in the top 5 on iTunes (although they don’t show up so far on Spotify).

And while Kid Rock will always remain identified with MAGA, the Ritchie version of “Til You Can’t” has nothing to with politics. It just pulls on heartstrings. The underlying message is “Make America great again,” but never explicitly says so.

Kid Rock Trapped Between a “Bad Reputation” And Ripping off His Clueless Redneck Following

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

