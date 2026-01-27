“Melania” Movie Popcorn Bucket Hits ebay for $29.99 — Can Be Purchased Without Actually Seeing the Film

Good news!

There is indeed a “Melania” popcorn bucket!

Regal Cinemas will sell it at concession stands in their theaters.

The “Melania” bucket, unlike other popcorn buckets, is pretty straightforward. It’s a bucket, but it looks like it can also be used for ice, or for waste. Or for vomiting once you’ve seen the movie or think about the subject.

The good news is that you don’t have to see the movie to get the bucket. Presumably it can purchased a la carte. You can go in and see another film, one that people like.

The “Melania” bucket should be an instant collector’s item. Like “Marty Supreme” merch, the black and white bucket — which features a photograph by heavily criticized photographer Ellen von Unwerth — has already hit ebay for $29.99.

I know I will cherish mine!

Also, alternative use — as a hat, a la Melania’s many bucket hats.