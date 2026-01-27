Film Studio Gamble: “Melania” Doc Box Office Numbers Will Be Reported Saturday and Sunday Mornings, Unlike Amazon Films

In the movie world, box office is the final answer.

Critics scores and word of mouth count, but in the end it’s all about waking up to the hard numbers from movie theaters.

These days, streaming services like Netflix, Apple, Amazon, etc may put a film in theaters for limited release. But they don’t report the box office numbers like other studios since the films in question are headed to their platforms.

Amazon Studios has an unusual situation because they are teamed in ownership with MGM theatricals. They often do report the numbers because they’re still in the movie theater game.

This Friday, Amazon/MGM opens “Melania,” the infomercial documentary about Melania Trump, in about 1400 theaters. What will they do on Saturday morning when all studios report in?

According to my sources in the company, Amazon/MGM will dutifully report the Friday night box office for “Melania.”

This news should break the internet since the company has reportedly spent $75 million to gain favor with Melania’s husband, Donald Trump.

Right now, the estimates for the three day weekend are around $5 million. After an influx of curiosity seekers on Friday in some conservative areas, “Melania” is mostly unsold. Hundreds of theaters have either one or two, or no, tickets sold at all.

The rush Saturday morning to report the film’s failure will be massive. It’s brave of Amazon/MGM to be so transparent, knowing this will not end well. But good for them. They can always put an asterisk next to the film’s ranking when this is all over. They have plenty of real movies coming down the line.

Meantime, “Melania” posters at bus stops, etc have been heavily vulgarized by non believers. It’s quite stunning that Melania herself is being promoted as the person who wanted this film in the first place. She must be very insulated from reality. The fallout is going to be worse than anything to do with ICE or Greenland!

PS I can’t believe no one thought of a popcorn bucket made from the hat Melania wears. It would have been perfect!