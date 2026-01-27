Tuesday, January 27, 2026
Donate
MusicTheater

Famed Composer Philip Glass Removes His “Lincoln” Symphony Premiere from the Kennedy Center: Values Conflict

By Roger Friedman

Share

There’s not much left on the Kennedy Center schedule.

Famed composer Philip Glass is now removing the premiere of his “Lincoln” Symphony from the Center. He says the values of Lincoln are in direct conflict with those of the new Kennedy Center.

At this point, Glass is a straggler in the Kennedy Center exodus. Pretty much everything that was scheduled has been cancelled. The Washington National Opera Company is gone. Everyone from Renee Fleming to “Hamilton” has left the building.

Kennedy Center chief Richard — Tricky Dick — Grenell — is barely on the premises. He’s become the Kristi Noem of the arts. Soon he’ll be hosting wrestling matches in the Melania Trump Opera House.

At this point, there’s more action on the fake www.trumpkennedycenter.org than on the real site! They’d be smart to book outright racist Christian country singer Natasha Owens!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com