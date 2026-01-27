Famed Composer Philip Glass Removes His “Lincoln” Symphony Premiere from the Kennedy Center: Values Conflict

There’s not much left on the Kennedy Center schedule.

Famed composer Philip Glass is now removing the premiere of his “Lincoln” Symphony from the Center. He says the values of Lincoln are in direct conflict with those of the new Kennedy Center.

At this point, Glass is a straggler in the Kennedy Center exodus. Pretty much everything that was scheduled has been cancelled. The Washington National Opera Company is gone. Everyone from Renee Fleming to “Hamilton” has left the building.

Kennedy Center chief Richard — Tricky Dick — Grenell — is barely on the premises. He’s become the Kristi Noem of the arts. Soon he’ll be hosting wrestling matches in the Melania Trump Opera House.

At this point, there’s more action on the fake www.trumpkennedycenter.org than on the real site! They’d be smart to book outright racist Christian country singer Natasha Owens!