Tuesday, January 27, 2026
Donate
Music

Vanity Fair Accepts Kanye West’s Publicist’s Written Answers to Questions about His Wall Street Journal Apology for Antisemitism

By Roger Friedman

Share

This is straining credulity.

Vanity Fair is very excited. After Kanye West posed his mea culpa letter in the Wall Street Journal yesterday, the magazine got in touch with him. Or, rather, someone who speaks for him.

In the WSJ yesterday, Kanye — who is broke and can’t sell a sneaker or a music stream — “apologized” for appearing to be antisemitic.

He accounted for his several years reign of madness and hate, saying a car crash in 2002 made his brain crazy. Now he’s okay, and is releasing a new CD.

This is what they do on “General Hospital” when they want to redeem a serial killer. “He had a brain tumor.”

The interview was conducted by email and sure sounds like AI answered the questions.

Is he on medication? The computer spit out this answer:

“Zombifying otherwise becomes a side effect of a high dosage. The side effects as such have been a reality for me at times. And it’s known that 60% to 80% of people who have to take these antipsychotic drugs experience side effects, and up to 25% of people abandon using them because of the side effects. I’m just trying to find what works for me so that I can continue down this positive course.””Zombifying otherwise becomes a side effect of a high dosage. The side effects as such have been a reality for me at times. And it’s known that 60% to 80% of people who have to take these antipsychotic drugs experience side effects, and up to 25% of people abandon using them because of the side effects. I’m just trying to find what works for me so that I can continue down this positive course.”

Yes, well, ICE is just overworked, but they really love everyone.

Vanity Fair does interview some professionals who doubt Kanye’s sincerity. But why bother publishing his comments at all? He’s a proven liar and a snake. He just wants to sell us something. We’re not buying.

Next thing you know, Kanye will be at their Oscar party. Can’t wait!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com