This is straining credulity.

Vanity Fair is very excited. After Kanye West posed his mea culpa letter in the Wall Street Journal yesterday, the magazine got in touch with him. Or, rather, someone who speaks for him.

In the WSJ yesterday, Kanye — who is broke and can’t sell a sneaker or a music stream — “apologized” for appearing to be antisemitic.

He accounted for his several years reign of madness and hate, saying a car crash in 2002 made his brain crazy. Now he’s okay, and is releasing a new CD.

This is what they do on “General Hospital” when they want to redeem a serial killer. “He had a brain tumor.”

The interview was conducted by email and sure sounds like AI answered the questions.

Is he on medication? The computer spit out this answer:

“Zombifying otherwise becomes a side effect of a high dosage. The side effects as such have been a reality for me at times. And it’s known that 60% to 80% of people who have to take these antipsychotic drugs experience side effects, and up to 25% of people abandon using them because of the side effects. I’m just trying to find what works for me so that I can continue down this positive course.””Zombifying otherwise becomes a side effect of a high dosage. The side effects as such have been a reality for me at times. And it’s known that 60% to 80% of people who have to take these antipsychotic drugs experience side effects, and up to 25% of people abandon using them because of the side effects. I’m just trying to find what works for me so that I can continue down this positive course.”

Yes, well, ICE is just overworked, but they really love everyone.

Vanity Fair does interview some professionals who doubt Kanye’s sincerity. But why bother publishing his comments at all? He’s a proven liar and a snake. He just wants to sell us something. We’re not buying.

Next thing you know, Kanye will be at their Oscar party. Can’t wait!