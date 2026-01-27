BAFTA Brit Film Academy Favors “Sinners,” “One Battle,” Surprise Snubs “Wicked,” “Avatar,” Amy Madigan, “Marty” Score

The British Film Academy aka BAFTA announced its nominees today.

The group favored Warner Bros releases “One Battle After Another” and “Sinners.”

The biggest surprise? The snub of Amy Madigan in Best Supporting Actress from “Weapons.” Madigan has won a lot of US awards and is a favorite for the Oscars.

BAFTA also ignored “Wicked: for Good” and “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” same as the Motion Picture Academy. They also left out the excellent score for “Marty Supreme” by Daniel Lopatin.

BAFTA allows six noms in each category so most everyone excluded by the Oscars made the cut. It does look like they just didn’t take “Weapons” seriously, which is too bad because it’s a terrific, inventive film and Madigan is swell.

Best Film

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Outstanding British Film

28 Years Later

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Die My Love

H is for Hawk

Hamnet

I Swear

Mr. Burton

Pillion

Steve

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

The Ceremony, Jack King (director, writer), Hollie Bryan (producer), Lucy Meer (producer)

My Father’s Shadow, Akinola Davies Jr. (director), Wale Davies (writer)

Pillion, Harry Lighton (director, writer)

A Want in Her, Myrid Carten (director)

Wasteman, Cal McMau (director), Hunter Andrews (writer), Eoin Doran (writer)

Children’s & Family Film

Arco

Boong

Lilo & Stitch

Zootopia 2

Films Not in English Language

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirāt

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Documentary

2000 Meters to Andriivka

Apocalypse in the Tropics

Cover-Up

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Animated Film

Elio

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Director

Bugonia, Yorgos Lanthimos

Hamnet, Chloé Zhao

One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson

Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier

Sinners, Ryan Coogler

Original Screenplay

I Swear, Kirk Jones

Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie

The Secret Agent, Kleber Mendonça Filho

Sentimental Value, Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Sinners, Ryan Coogler

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Wallis Island, Tom Basden, Tim Key

Bugonia, Will Tracy

Hamnet, Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell

One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson

Pillion, Harry Lighton

Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Leading Actor

Robert Aramayo, I Swear

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Supporting Actress

Odessa A’zion, Marty Supreme

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Carey Mulligan, The Ballad of Wallis Island

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Emily Watson, Hamnet

Supporting Actor

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Peter Mullan, I Swear

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Casting

I Swear

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Costume Design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Editing

F1

A House of Dynamite

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Make Up & Hair

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Original Score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Production Design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Special Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Frankenstein

How to Train Your Dragon

The Lost Bus

Sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Warfare

British Short Animation

“Cardboard”

“Solstice”

“Two Black Boys in Paradise”

British Short Film

“Magid / Zafar”

“Nostalgie”

“Terence”

“This Is Endometriosis”

“Welcome Home Freckles”

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Robert Aramayo

Miles Caton

Chase Infinit

Archie Madekwe

Posy Sterling