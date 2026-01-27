Tuesday, January 27, 2026
BAFTA Brit Film Academy Favors “Sinners,” “One Battle,” Surprise Snubs “Wicked,” “Avatar,” Amy Madigan, “Marty” Score

By Roger Friedman

The British Film Academy aka BAFTA announced its nominees today.

The group favored Warner Bros releases “One Battle After Another” and “Sinners.”

The biggest surprise? The snub of Amy Madigan in Best Supporting Actress from “Weapons.” Madigan has won a lot of US awards and is a favorite for the Oscars.

BAFTA also ignored “Wicked: for Good” and “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” same as the Motion Picture Academy. They also left out the excellent score for “Marty Supreme” by Daniel Lopatin.

BAFTA allows six noms in each category so most everyone excluded by the Oscars made the cut. It does look like they just didn’t take “Weapons” seriously, which is too bad because it’s a terrific, inventive film and Madigan is swell.

Best Film

Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Outstanding British Film

28 Years Later
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Die My Love
H is for Hawk
Hamnet
I Swear
Mr. Burton
Pillion
Steve

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

The Ceremony, Jack King (director, writer), Hollie Bryan (producer), Lucy Meer (producer)
My Father’s Shadow, Akinola Davies Jr. (director), Wale Davies (writer)
Pillion, Harry Lighton (director, writer)
A Want in Her, Myrid Carten (director)
Wasteman, Cal McMau (director), Hunter Andrews (writer), Eoin Doran (writer)

Children’s & Family Film

Arco
Boong
Lilo & Stitch
Zootopia 2

Films Not in English Language

It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirāt
The Voice of Hind Rajab

Documentary

2000 Meters to Andriivka
Apocalypse in the Tropics
Cover-Up
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor

Animated Film

Elio
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2

Director

Bugonia, Yorgos Lanthimos
Hamnet, Chloé Zhao
One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson
Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier
Sinners, Ryan Coogler

Original Screenplay

I Swear, Kirk Jones
Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
The Secret Agent, Kleber Mendonça Filho
Sentimental Value, Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
Sinners, Ryan Coogler

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Wallis Island, Tom Basden, Tim Key
Bugonia, Will Tracy
Hamnet, Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell
One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson
Pillion, Harry Lighton

Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia

Leading Actor

Robert Aramayo, I Swear
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Supporting Actress

Odessa A’zion, Marty Supreme
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Carey Mulligan, The Ballad of Wallis Island
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Emily Watson, Hamnet

Supporting Actor

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Peter Mullan, I Swear
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Casting

I Swear
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Cinematography

Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams

Costume Design

Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good

Editing

F1
A House of Dynamite
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Make Up & Hair

Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good

Original Score

Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Production Design

Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Special Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Frankenstein
How to Train Your Dragon
The Lost Bus

Sound

F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Warfare

British Short Animation

“Cardboard”
“Solstice”
“Two Black Boys in Paradise”

British Short Film

“Magid / Zafar”
“Nostalgie”
“Terence”
“This Is Endometriosis”
“Welcome Home Freckles”

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Robert Aramayo
Miles Caton
Chase Infinit
Archie Madekwe
Posy Sterling

