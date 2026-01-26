Harry Styles’ “Aperture” Closing Fast, Electronic Music Single Bumped to Number 2 on Spotify by “Stranger Things” Star

I had a feeling this might happen.

Even his most ardent fans are not digging Harry Styles’ new single that much.

“Aperture” — released last Thursday — has already been knocked off its perch at number 1 on Spotify and iTunes.

On the former, “Aperture” drops to number 2, replaced by Joe Keery aka Djo. The “Stranger Things” star’s “End of the Beginning” is back at number 1.

On the latter, Styles has fallen to number 3, ousted by Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might.”

Harry will have to release a second single from his new album, “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally” before its release on March 6th. “Aperture” seemed like an odd choice for a comeback single. At best, it’s a dance record for clubs and not something you’d want to hear on the radio. Cross fingers the next one is a banger.