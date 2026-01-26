Monday, January 26, 2026
Neil Young Gives the People of Greenland Free Streaming of All His Music for 1 Year, And Takes Away All His Music from Amazon

By Roger Friedman

You may have heard: Neil Young has removed his music from amazon.

If you want to buy it, stream it, etc, his catalog is only at NeilYoungArchives.com

More importantly, Neil is giving the people of Greenland his music for free for one year.

No kidding.

I love Neil because he’s still feisty. Rust never sleeps but he’s still pouring Coca Cola on it.

I’m trying to imagine all those great Greenlanders, whom we’ve driven crazy, blasting “You are like a hurricane” or humming “I’ve seen the needle and the damage done…”

Bravo, Neil! Comes a time when you have to take a stand!

Neil writes about amazon btw:

“Amazon is owned by Jeff Bezos, a billionaire backer of the president,” he wrote. “The president’s international policies and his support of ICE make it impossible for me to ignore his actions. If you feel as I do, I strongly recommend that you do not use Amazon. There are many ways to avoid Amazon and support individual Americans and American companies that supply the same products. I have done that with my music and people who are looking can find it in a lot of other places.”

Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

