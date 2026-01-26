Neil Young Gives the People of Greenland Free Streaming of All His Music for 1 Year, And Takes Away All His Music from Amazon

You may have heard: Neil Young has removed his music from amazon.

If you want to buy it, stream it, etc, his catalog is only at NeilYoungArchives.com

More importantly, Neil is giving the people of Greenland his music for free for one year.

No kidding.

I love Neil because he’s still feisty. Rust never sleeps but he’s still pouring Coca Cola on it.

I’m trying to imagine all those great Greenlanders, whom we’ve driven crazy, blasting “You are like a hurricane” or humming “I’ve seen the needle and the damage done…”

Bravo, Neil! Comes a time when you have to take a stand!

Neil writes about amazon btw:

“Amazon is owned by Jeff Bezos, a billionaire backer of the president,” he wrote. “The president’s international policies and his support of ICE make it impossible for me to ignore his actions. If you feel as I do, I strongly recommend that you do not use Amazon. There are many ways to avoid Amazon and support individual Americans and American companies that supply the same products. I have done that with my music and people who are looking can find it in a lot of other places.”