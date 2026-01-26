Trump Posts Video of Long Ago Fifth Avenue, With Only White People Evident: “A slightly different time. Never forget!”

Donald Trump has only one memory of New York at its finest: when only white people were evident.

He’s posted a video — colorized, which is the irony — of New Yorkers promenading down Fifth Avenue during an Easter Parade. Each one is white. There’s no sign of anyone else — no one diverse, as he might say, or Black, Asian, or from any other part of society.

He writes, wistfully: “New York City in a slightly different time. Never forget!”

The men are wearing top hats. The ladies are in their bonnets. The streets are pristine as churchgoers line up for St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

It’s a New York that never existed except in the memories of the myopic. And racist.

The year? Maybe 1930 — or much earlier. When America was Great, when Fred Trump was keeping Blacks out of his apartment houses.

What’s very important to note is that the film looks restored or created by AI. It’s Trump’s fever dream. He had to seek out this video online, or have it made just for him.

Someone should make a movie in which young Trump is time traveled to the South around that time, or Harlem.

This is who 80 million people voted for.

I hope Mike Tyson sees this paradise. He was a guest at the Melania documentary premiere at the White House.