Trump Waving White Flag on Kennedy Center? Maybe Realizing He’s Destroyed It, Whining Post Suggests He Finally Gets That Everyone’s Left

Trump, on TruthSocial, has suddenly posted this odd statement of possible retreat:

He writes, out of nowhere: “People don’t realize that The Trump Kennedy Center suffered massive deficits for many years and, like everything else, I merely came in to save it and, if possible, make it far better than ever before! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP”

Trump has already waved the white flag on Greenland, backing off of armed conflict to get a country no one wants him to have.

He sent out a peace offering to Minnesota governor Tim Walz today, perhaps also having an epiphany that he will be blamed for the deaths of Alex Pretti, Renee Good, and Keith Porter.

Now he may have finally understood that there’s nothing left of the Kennedy Center. He fired the board and the staff, and renamed it in his own honor. The result is the Opera Company is leaving, major and minor artists have cancelled performances, and the halls are echoing with no attendance.

He’s still whining that the Center had “massive deficits,” which is actually not true. The Kennedy Center was breaking even, which is all a not for profit arts institution must do — it’s not for profit. It’s not a booming profit center.

Trump will never admit to being wrong, or apologize. But does that post today suggest a rethinking of this unmitigated disaster? Stay tuned…