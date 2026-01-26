Monday, January 26, 2026
Donate
Theater

Trump Waving White Flag on Kennedy Center? Maybe Realizing He’s Destroyed It, Whining Post Suggests He Finally Gets That Everyone’s Left

By Roger Friedman

Share

Trump, on TruthSocial, has suddenly posted this odd statement of possible retreat:

He writes, out of nowhere: “People don’t realize that The Trump Kennedy Center suffered massive deficits for many years and, like everything else, I merely came in to save it and, if possible, make it far better than ever before! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP”

Trump has already waved the white flag on Greenland, backing off of armed conflict to get a country no one wants him to have.

He sent out a peace offering to Minnesota governor Tim Walz today, perhaps also having an epiphany that he will be blamed for the deaths of Alex Pretti, Renee Good, and Keith Porter.

Now he may have finally understood that there’s nothing left of the Kennedy Center. He fired the board and the staff, and renamed it in his own honor. The result is the Opera Company is leaving, major and minor artists have cancelled performances, and the halls are echoing with no attendance.

He’s still whining that the Center had “massive deficits,” which is actually not true. The Kennedy Center was breaking even, which is all a not for profit arts institution must do — it’s not for profit. It’s not a booming profit center.

Trump will never admit to being wrong, or apologize. But does that post today suggest a rethinking of this unmitigated disaster? Stay tuned…

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com