Olivia Dean, Lana Del Rey, Brandi Carlile, Charlie Puth Among Dozens of A-Listers Set for Annual Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Blowout

It’s Grammy Awards week and as usual, all eyes are on Clive Davis’s night before gala.

This is the 51st year of the dinner hosted and produced by legendary music mogul Davis, who’s 93 (almost 94) and more on top than ever, with the Recording Academy.

I’ve put together a list of stars who are coming and maybe even performing that run the gamut from new hot acts to legends of the music business and show business.

They include — confirmed, I’m told — Brandi Carlile, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Olivia Dean, Lana De Rey, Karol G, Charlie Puth, Cameron Crowe, Tyrese, Bill Maher, Smokey Robinson, Busta Rhymes, Jeff Ross, Mr. Brainwash, and Jennifer Hudson.

Also Gayle King, Gladys Knight, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, JC Chasez, Taylor Dayne, Billy Zane, Melissa Manchester, Valerie Simpson, Max Martin, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, and new Oscar nominee Diane Warren.

From past experience, I can tell you this is the tip of the iceberg.

Actual performers for the night — which honors Republic Records’ Monte and Avery Lipman — is kept a secret right up to the last minute. But Republic is the hottest record label in the world, so there’s always a possibility of someone like Taylor Swift or Ariana Grande or even Mariah Carey turning up. When Cher hit the Beverly Hilton Ballroom a couple of years ago, it was like royalty had entered the hallowed atmosphere.

And just remember, Nancy and Paul Pelosi are two frequent flyers at this gathering. So is Joni Mitchell. So you can expect anyone and never be disappointed!

PS Guests may get a little taste of the terrific film Mark Ronson put together for Clive of all his hundreds of hits — like a triple A jukebox, called “Do You Remember?” I’m hoping everyone gets to see it soon on a streaming service!