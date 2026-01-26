Super Rockers Stevie van Zandt, Lenny Kaye Help Legendary Singer Dion Celebrate Pre-Broadway Workshop of Musical “The Wanderer”

The cold wind was whipping off the Hudson River Friday afternoon.

But it was pretty hot at RCI Theatricals, just off the river on West 55th St. That’s where a rehearsal room was packed to the gills for a workshop presentation of a new Broadway show.

“The Wanderer” is the story of legendary rock and doo wop singer Dion DiMucci, leader of the group The Belmonts.

Dion and the Belmonts remain in the firmament of rock history with songs like “The Wanderer,” “Runaround Sue,” “A Teenager in Love,” “Ruby Baby,” and many more. Then Dion struck his own high note in 1968 with the moving “Abraham, Martin, and John.”

But did you know that Dion was supposed to be on the plane “The Day the Music Died” in 1959 with Buddy Holly, The Big Bopper and Richie Valens? He won a coin to get on the plane, then decided it was too expensive — $36! — and gave his seat up to Valens.

Dion also survived a crippling heroin addiction, finally beating it in 1968.

Over the years, DiMucci — inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame early on — has become a senior statesman in the rock and pop world, releasing dozens of highly respected albums including 2015’s “New York Is My Home” featuring Paul Simon, and the excellent “Blues with My Friends” in 2020.

The workshop for “The Wanderer” was the culmination of a few years of gestation on its way to Broadway. The show is full of laughs and tears, produced by Jill Menza with Stevie and Maureen van Zandt, and writer Charles Messina.

They were all there on Friday, as well as the famed guitarist and producer Lenny Kaye of the Patti Smith Band.

Friday’s workshop showcased a bunch of Broadway regulars as well as what I called “ringers” — young stars Olivia Holt (a Disney star who’s been in “Chicago”) and Morgan Dudley (currently appearing in “Hadestown”). I was knocked out by the actor who played Dion — Mike Martella — and Broadway vet Kingsley Leggs, who should be “discovered” liek recent Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis.

If anything, “The Wanderer” — which includes one song each from Bruce Springsteen and Tom Waits — shows off Dion’s deep, unexpected song catalog. Very impressive.

And PS, Dion was right there Friday, a young 86, clearly loving the fact that his career has lasted so long. And did you know that he and his wife, Susan — the real “Runaround Sue” — have been together since the song’s popularity? Amazing.